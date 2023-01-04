Horsham Lions say big thank you to those who donated to Christmas appeal

For the past 58 Years Horsham Lions Club has supported those in most need and vulnerable people residing in the Horsham community.

Indeed, members have lived up to their Motto: “Horsham Lions ordinary People working to do wonderful things.”

This year Horsham Lions have identified 40 families and their 53 children that desperately, require help.

Due the continuation of the pandemic, Horsham Lions were restricted in their normal fundraising activities not only during December 2021 but for the 18 months prior to this year.Despite these difficulties the people of the Horsham community have stepped up to the plate and have been very generous with their donations.

As a result of their generosity £3612.31 was raised from the Santa Collections in Southwater and North Horsham and the collections at Newbridge Nurseries, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Tesco Stores. For those people who had no change Horsham Lions provided a Just Giving Page that so far has raised a further £74.42. The total raised is £3686.17.

Lion President Lion Clare Wilson would like to thank the people of Horsham for their generosity and hope they have had a safe and Happy Christmas, plus a more contented New Year.

In addition any amount raised in excess of £2,500 will be used on local projects throughout 2023.Finally, Horsham Lions Club next major event is the Swimarathon on Sunday March 26, 2023. Spaces are still available but they are going very quickly.

This year, the chosen charity is the Horsham Branch of The Samaritans, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of this branch.