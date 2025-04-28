Horsham Music Circle closes 83rd season with Onyx Brass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Music Circle is hoping for a resounding close to its 83rd season with a performance by the quintet Onyx Brass on Saturday, May 10 at St Mary’s Church at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets from 01403 252602, email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, Onyx Brass continues to be the leading light in establishing the brass quintet as a medium for serious chamber music, inspired by the pioneering early years of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble and mentored by Philip himself. Its ‘staggering virtuosity’ (BBC Radio 3) is combined with the entertaining and articulate style that has become the group’s trademark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Onyx has toured extensively: there are very few corners of the UK that remain unvisited! The group has also performed regularly in the USA, Nigeria, Borneo and Europe to unanimous critical acclaim. Its extensive discography (16 albums and counting) has received huge praise, Gramophone hailing ‘some of the most thrilling chamber brass-playing of its kind’ and Record Review describing the group as a ‘wonderful, virtuosic brass quintet’.

“The individual members of the group are also active orchestral musicians: they hold and have held permanent positions in the London, BBC, Royal, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestras, the Orchestra of English National Opera, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

“The programme ranges from Monteverdi, Rameau and Bach’s well known Fugue in C Major which inspired Shostakovich’s Fugue in the same key, to Malcolm Arnold’s Quintet, one of the most widely played chamber works and a classic of the genre, favourite movements from Bernstein’s popular West Side Story Suite and Songs from the Shows.”