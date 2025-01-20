Horsham Music Circle promising three contrasting concert programmes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Music Circle launches into its spring concerts on the back of a strong autumn.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The Music Circle’s 83rd season’s autumn concerts brought rewarding comments from our audiences and reviewers alike. We were wowed by the brilliance of Kosmos Ensemble’s fantastic rapport and individual virtuosity. Bassoonist Siping Guo with Apolline Khou on piano performed with commanding technique and musicality. Treated to a wonderful piano recital by Leon McCawley, we savoured a rich programme skilfully displaying precise and exciting articulation and a full dynamic range all expertly handled with musicianship at the highest level.

“For the Spring series 2025 we offer three contrasting concert programmes and hope to see you there!”

For booking information, phone 01403 252602 or email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk

“The series opens on February 15 in St Mary’s Church with The Sussex Chamber Players. The chamber players are a group of like-minded musicians who enjoy chamber music but also work together in a range of settings including teaching, coaching and performing. They gave us a splendid performance at our Vaughan Williams 150 concert in 2022 and now are back with larger forces to play Mendelssohn’s ever popular Octet. Programmed with this wonderful work are string octet arrangements by viola player Anna Cooper of Moskowski’s Bolero, Fauré’s Apres Un Reve and Duke Ellington’s Prelude to a Kiss and the Sextet in E flat by Frank Bridge. A real feast of chamber music not to be missed!

“We move to the Causeway Barn for March 15 with an evening to bring baroque into the 21st century presented by recorder virtuoso Piers Adams with Lyndy Mayle (keyboards). Titled Baroque Alchemy, it involves electronic keyboards – an electro-baroque fusion duo. This programme has been impressing music societies throughout the country. Piers has performed for the Music Circle before with his group Red Priest. His mission, with Lyndy, is to alchemise baroque and other classical music and bring it into the 21st century, but in a way which is appealing to traditional classical audiences as well as younger, more eclectic ones.

“The beauty of the synth is that it can produce a wondrous range of sounds and as such it is the perfect accompaniment to the purity and natural expression of the recorder. From Bach to Piazzolla they promise us a truly moving and memorable musical experience.

“On May 10 at St Mary’s Church a resounding finish to the season is expected when acclaimed quintet Onyx Brass plays for our 83rd anniversary concert. It celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and continues to be the leading light in establishing the brass quintet as a medium for serious chamber music, combining staggering virtuosity with the entertaining and articulate style that has become the group’s trademark. The group’s extensive discography has received huge critical acclaim, Gramophone hail ‘some of the most thrilling chamber brass-playing of its kind.’ The programme ranges from Monteverdi’s Vespers, Rameau and Bach to Shostakovich, Arnold and Bernstein’s West Side Story Suite.”