Horsham Music Circle welcomes pianist Leon McCawley
For tickets phone 01403 252602 or email [email protected] and online from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.
Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Leon leapt into prominence when he won both the first prize in the International Beethoven Competition in Vienna and second prize in the Leeds International Piano Competition. He received a glowing review after his concert for the Music Circle in 1996 – ‘a masterful recital... exceptional... magical.’ He has since delighted audiences worldwide and is established as a pianist of great integrity and variety, bringing freshness and vitality to classical, romantic and 20th century repertoire. He has given notable recitals at the major London venues of Wigmore Hall and the South Bank, and at Hong Kong Arts Festival, New York’s Lincoln Center and the Singapore International Piano Festival, attracting rave reviews from the critics for his live concert performances with ‘unfailing communicative playing.’ More recent highlights were a solo recital at Wigmore Hall, recitals in Mexico City, Monterrey and Torreón and masterclasses at the Amalfi Coast Music and Arts Festival. As a concerto soloist Leon has performed with many leading British orchestras and further afield appeared with orchestras in America, Malaysia and the Netherlands.
“His extensive discography has brought him many accolades making him ‘one of today’s most impeccably musical pianists’ (International Piano). He can be frequently heard on BBC Radio 3 both in performance and interview with recent broadcasts including In Tune, Wigmore Hall Lunchtime Series and Performance on 3. He has also appeared as juror and adjudicator at many competitions both in the UK and Internationally.
“His programme for this afternoon performance in the Music Circle’s autumn series includes Beethoven’s Sonata in A Major Op.2 No.2, Rachmaninov Étude-tableau in A minor, a Bach Organ Prelude arranged by Liszt, Mendelssohn’s Rondo Capriccioso and Six Songs without Words, and the Sonata No.2 in G minor by Schumann.”
