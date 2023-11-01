BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Horsham Performing Arts Academy performs at Disneyland Paris

Horsham Performing Arts Academy, the Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts, perform as Disney Cast Members in special Disneyland Halloween Festival performance!
By Bethany LandskronerContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts, based in Horsham, headed overseas to perform in the Magic at Disneyland Paris on October 27 in a special Halloween Festival performance!

Led by head coach and Academy principal, Bethany Landskroner, an elite team of 10 dancers from the Academy became Disney Cast Members for the day after a successful audition back in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Interstellar Academy had such great feedback that they've already started planning for their next performance in the Magic in March 2025!

Most Popular
The Interstellar Academy Performing in Disneyland Paris The Interstellar Academy Performing in Disneyland Paris
The Interstellar Academy Performing in Disneyland Paris

The Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts offers both recreational and competitive classes in Cheer, dance, musical theatre and drama and will also soon be offering Lamda exams. They also offer holiday workshops, adult fitness, dance and choir sessions, parties, hen parties and more! They offer regular performance opportunities to their students and adults alike, and are always keen to welcome new members.

To find out how to become part of the Interstellar family and maybe even join them on their next trip to Disney to perform, please follow them on tiktok and Instagram @we_are_interstellar or email [email protected].