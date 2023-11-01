Horsham Performing Arts Academy performs at Disneyland Paris

Horsham Performing Arts Academy, the Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts, perform as Disney Cast Members in special Disneyland Halloween Festival performance!

The Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts, based in Horsham, headed overseas to perform in the Magic at Disneyland Paris on October 27 in a special Halloween Festival performance!

Led by head coach and Academy principal, Bethany Landskroner, an elite team of 10 dancers from the Academy became Disney Cast Members for the day after a successful audition back in April.

The Interstellar Academy had such great feedback that they've already started planning for their next performance in the Magic in March 2025!

The Interstellar Academy of Cheer and Performing Arts offers both recreational and competitive classes in Cheer, dance, musical theatre and drama and will also soon be offering Lamda exams. They also offer holiday workshops, adult fitness, dance and choir sessions, parties, hen parties and more! They offer regular performance opportunities to their students and adults alike, and are always keen to welcome new members.