Horsham performing arts students sparkle in His Majesty’s Theatre Summer Showcase

Students from Stagecoach Horsham light up the stage

Stagecoach Performing Arts schools travelled from all across the country to London to perform in what made for a spectacular event. As part of the show, the Horsham students performed an upbeat, feel-good “High School mash-up” featuring songs from Mean Girls to High School Musical to Legally Blonde.

On the night, guests of families and friends alike were able to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Bristol Keynsham, Cardiff, Chiswick, Chorley, Chorleywood & Rickmansworth, Loughton, Maidstone East, Preston, Southwell, Summertown, Sutton, Thanet and Whitstable.

Stagecoach’s students have been able to feature at this iconic venue for many years, and this is another enormous milestone for Stagecoach’s summer term. Summer showcases such as last weekend’s are extremely significant in building on the students’ creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

In anticipation of the event, Stagecoach Horsham Principal Catherin Tracey said: “I am really excited to give these students the opportunity to represent our school on a national level and to perform on an iconic West End Stage! It's a privilege to head up such a wonderful team of enthusiastic and hardworking students and I'm so proud of all their efforts so far in putting together our performance piece. At Stagecoach Horsham our ethos is that everyone is invited and included, and each student performing at His Majesty's Theatre brings their own individual magic to the stage. I can't wait to see them fly!”

A proud Stagecoach Horsham parent also commented: “The entire Stagecoach experience so far has been simply amazing. It's obvious that all the teachers love what they do and our daughter looks forward to it every week, the extra hour of West End rehearsals adding to the fun! To top it all off, being given the opportunity to perform on stage at the West End is something we never imagined for our 10-year-old to be doing and we are so proud of her. We don't know who is more excited, but we can't wait to watch the performance!”

In the 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities. Stagecoach Performing Arts is also thrilled to be celebrating its 35-year anniversary this year.

The value of performing arts training extends far beyond the opportunities for professional performance features. Recent Stagecoach survey research highlighted the incredible positive impacts the arts have on children’s happiness and creativity, with 85% of children citing singing and dancing with their peers as a major contributing factor to their happiness. Almost half (41%) of the nation’s parents are concerned that their children are less happy growing up than their generation had been. Encouraging participation in the arts will have undeniable benefits for the wellbeing of both children and parents.

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.