Horsham racing driver congratulated for recent championship victory

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is congratulating Horsham racing driver Declan Lee, who the company has been sponsoring for the past three years, for being crowned winner of the MSVT Miata Championship.

The Miata Trophy, a Mazda MX-5 Championship organised by MSVT Racing, showcases the prowess of MK3 MX5 Mazda drivers across six of the best circuits in the UK. With a focus on driver skill and race car setup, this single-make series ensures driver ability is at the forefront through strict adherence to regulations.

Declan Lee clinched the championship with remarkable performances throughout the season. His achievements included fastest qualifying, pole position in the SuperPole shootout and an impressive seven out of 11 race victories. Declan's incredible consistency and skill on the track secured his well-deserved championship title.

Expressing his elation, Declan Lee said: "It's been a fantastic year and I've finally achieved the success I've been striving for since I started karting nine years ago. A significant part of my success is down to the knowledge and guidance from some of the best minds in motorsport.

Declan Lee clinched the MSVT Miata Championship at Brands Hatch on 28th October 2023.

“The support of my sponsors, Covers and Hills Motorsports, has also been vital – I owe them a lot."

Ben Gale, Marketing Manager at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants, commented:

"Congratulations to Declan on this outstanding achievement. At Covers, we understand the challenges that many young sportsmen and women face, and believe in investing in our community to help individuals achieve their ambitions. Covers is proud to have been sponsoring Declan since he was 18, and we’re thrilled to see his hard work and dedication pay off with the Miata Trophy Championship."

