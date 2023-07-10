Horsham school raises £3,800 for the Phoenix Stroke Club

Linda, who works in the Reprographics Department, was inspired to raise vital funds for the charity as its clubhouse reside in the grounds of the school.

A total of 23 people joined the walk including Forest School staff, friends and trustees of The Phoenix Stroke Club.

The walk started in the village of Amberley, went over the South Downs into Arundel and dropped down to follow the river Arun all the way back to Amberley.

Walking along the River Arun

Don Burstow, chair of The Phoenix Stroke Club, who completed the walk said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many staff members and friends associated with Forest Community School involved in the sponsored walk.

"It was a great day out and I can’t thank you all enough. A special thanks to Linda for organising the event and to all those people who sponsored me and didn’t think I would complete it. You spurred me on!”

Linda Florey added: ‘We had a fantastic walk and it was great to see so many Forest staff, friends and trustees of The Phoenix Stroke Club taking on the whole 14 miles. We even had a few four-legged friends that joined us.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated to this brilliant cause so far and well done to Don for raising over £2,100 of our total.”