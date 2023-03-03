Horsham school welcomes Commonwealth Gold Medallist Courtney Tulloch

Courtney specialises in the rings event but has also won medals in vault and team events. He was accompanied by Megan Kealy and Marni Levena who both compete in tumbling.
Courtney spoke to the children about his journey in gymnastics and about being a full time athlete. He then put the children through a fun but tough fitness workout, showing them some of the exercises he has to do as part of his training regime.
The day finished with a demonstration of his skills (including jumping over some teachers!) which the children described as ‘awesome’, ‘inspirational’, ‘gravity-defying’ and ‘the best thing I have ever seen.’
Jen Harvey, Headteacher, said: “Courtney was truly inspirational and a great ambassador for Gymnastics and Sport for Champions. The gymnastics was a joy to watch but his message about perseverance and believing things are possible resonated strongly with us all. Like all athletes, he has faced highs and lows and had to dig deep. What a strong message for our children.”