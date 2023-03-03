Horsham school welcomes Commonwealth Gold Medallist Courtney Tulloch

Shipley CE Primary School near Horsham welcomed gymnast and Commonwealth Gold medallist Courtney Tulloch into the school this week.

Courtney, Megan and Marni presenting certificates

Courtney specialises in the rings event but has also won medals in vault and team events. He was accompanied by Megan Kealy and Marni Levena who both compete in tumbling.

Courtney spoke to the children about his journey in gymnastics and about being a full time athlete. He then put the children through a fun but tough fitness workout, showing them some of the exercises he has to do as part of his training regime.

The day finished with a demonstration of his skills (including jumping over some teachers!) which the children described as ‘awesome’, ‘inspirational’, ‘gravity-defying’ and ‘the best thing I have ever seen.’