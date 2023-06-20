Pennthorpe in Rudgwick is delighted to announce its second consecutive victory in Pfizer's annual school competition, 'Superbugs: Join the fight'.

Pennthorpe's Year 6 Romilly emerged as the 2023 Key Stage 1/2 winner, triumphing over other entries from schools nationwide.

In 2019, Pfizer introduced the popular 'Superbugs: Join the fight' school programme, which challenged children to develop creative campaign ideas that inform and educate their communities about antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and effective measures to combat it.

A panel of esteemed judges, previously including members from institutions like the Great Ormond Street Hospital and ANTRUK, meticulously evaluated all submissions. Their task was to select one winner and one runner-up for both the Primary and Secondary school categories.

Romilly, Pennthorpe