Horsham school win national 'Superbugs' competition again

Pennthorpe in Rudgwick is delighted to announce its second consecutive victory in Pfizer's annual school competition, 'Superbugs: Join the fight'.
By Lucy BrearleyContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

Pennthorpe's Year 6 Romilly emerged as the 2023 Key Stage 1/2 winner, triumphing over other entries from schools nationwide.

In 2019, Pfizer introduced the popular 'Superbugs: Join the fight' school programme, which challenged children to develop creative campaign ideas that inform and educate their communities about antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and effective measures to combat it.

A panel of esteemed judges, previously including members from institutions like the Great Ormond Street Hospital and ANTRUK, meticulously evaluated all submissions. Their task was to select one winner and one runner-up for both the Primary and Secondary school categories.

Romilly, PennthorpeRomilly, Pennthorpe
As part of their victory, Pennthorpe has been granted a filmmaking workshop to transform Romilly's winning entry into a professionally produced video, this term. Pennthorpe celebrated a first-placed position with a winning entry for the Key Stage 1-2 prize in 2022.

