Horsham show navigates a none-too-distant apocalypse

The end of the play will make the reason behind the title clear, says Alex Bohan who is delighted to be in the show which plays with an 18-plus age guidance due to its adult themes. It runs at the Capitol from Thursday, February 13-Saturday, February 15.

“We got together last summer and we were wanting to do something a little bit different as we were thinking about what we would do next. Last year we did a production of Improbable Fiction by Alan Ayckbourn which sold out all its three nights. We wanted to make sure that we came back with something different but still something of the same standard.

“This play is a new direction for us. It's a very modern darkly funny play. It focuses on some very serious themes but it does so in a sensitive and thought-provoking way. It is set in the not too distant future. It's never specified when it is happening but there are lots of things from our lives that you will recognise so it's not that far away but there has been some sort of apocalypse that is going on and that they are in the midst of. Again it's never stated what has happened but do you know that it's going on. And it focuses on these four characters that work in a call centre, a bit like the Samaritans. It follows them over the course of five weeks as things get worse and worse. They're taking telephone calls from members of the public in the local area who are anxious or worried about the state of the world though they sometimes get calls from people who are ringing up for the wrong reasons! But the idea is that they are providing a bit of hope in a world that seems hopeless.

“That sounds heavy but the relationships between the people in the office are hilarious. They are such great characters that you really want them to succeed. The character that I play is almost toxically positive. She is so optimistic. She is seven months pregnant and she has great hopes because she is bringing a child into the world. But there is another character who is almost ruinously pessimistic.

“We follow it all through the eyes of Joey who is a 17 year old who is doing work experience. He is learning on the job and he is thrown in at the deep end. We see how he learns every week and becomes more and more confident and more and more able to handle himself.

“It is coming together really well. It's got a lot of props. We're in this one dingy room, this office room and it's a mess. It's full of things. It all takes place in the one room but because of the movement of the characters I think it's going to be really great to watch.”

The production comes as the company hopes to return to doing two productions a year at the Capitol: “We are hoping to do a second one later this year. It remains to be decided what but we're hoping to get back to twice a year.”

Pictured: Pippa Randall as Angie; Chris Petts as Jon; Alex Bohan Petts as Frances; and Benji Grayson as Joey.