Horsham Squash Club reunion charity event raised £915 plus 25% gift aid (£1,144) for Cancer Research

The old Horsham Squash Club was behind The Capitol from 1972 until 1994. The players were a close knit group with many families playing. A thriving club where many long term friendships were made. Many members have since died so it was fitting to organise a reunion in memory of those who are no longer with us.
By Trish LawContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:02 BST
Paul Wheatley who had wanted to organise this event, sadly died last year. Julian Bidlake and Trish Law decided to take it on board and make it happen.

It was a really successful evening, held at the Sports Club, in Cricketfield Road, where the new club now stands. Sixty-four people attended, one member travelling from France and another from Plymouth.

We had live music ((featuring the Danny Lee Band, former club no1 and world top 30 player), finger buffet and raffle. Prizes included were a weekend in Dorset, a three course meal for four at The Hare & Hounds, Claygate, beauty products from Green People and £75 voucher from Smith & Western.

From left to right Vic Francis, shop manager, Julian Bidlake &amp; Trish LawFrom left to right Vic Francis, shop manager, Julian Bidlake &amp; Trish Law
From left to right Vic Francis, shop manager, Julian Bidlake &amp; Trish Law

Thank you to the numerous people who donated prizes. We also had a collection of photos, thanks to Roger Law who put together a slideshow and made up a folder of newspaper cuttings.

Julian Bidlake and Trish Law are both dedicated to raising funds in the fight for more people to survive cancer.

Julian lost his mother when he was only five and later his younger brother. He also faced and overcame his own cancer fight after being diagnosed with testicular and stomach cancer. To this end he raised £20,000 plus for the Royal Marsden and continues to support Cancer Charities.

Trish Law and family took part in Race for Life for 10 years and after retiring from teaching, volunteered at the Cancer Research Shop in East Street until diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She has continued to sell online to raise money to support the shop. In total raising £100,000 plus over 20 years.

We were unable to contact everyone, so if you want to be included next year, get in touch.

