Horsham students attend Mercers' Sustainability Conference in Reading

Ten Collyer’s Environmental Science students recently attended the First Mercers School Sustainability Conference, held at the University of Reading.

The conference brought together eight schools from the Mercers’ Schools consortium. The students were accompanied on the trip by Vice Principal (Curriculum) Dr Rob Hussey and Sustainability Coordinator, Dr Ian Carr.

Ian Carr said: “It was an amazing experience for the students who were inspired by Keynote speaker Lord Professor Robert Winston, famous for his pioneering work on IVF, genetics, and TV shows such as Child of Our Time.”

Lord Winston delivered an impressive talk on the link between genetic disorders and our attitude towards sustainability. Collyer’s students then joined with St Paul’s Girls School in a workshop, where they worked together to produce five short presentations on key aspects of Lord Winston’s talk.

Collyer’s students at the Mercers’ Sustainability Conference

Rob Hussey added: “In the afternoon, the students enjoyed two more workshops delivered by University of Reading staff. The first was by Dr Stuart Black, who gave a fascinating session on the sustainability of feeding animals including isotope work that showed how we have changed the diet of cats and foxes over centuries and decades.

“The second was by Professor Julian Park, who facilitated discussions on the future priorities of the students as we head towards a more sustainable world.”

Collyer’s students also enjoyed a campus tour and saw for themselves the impressive facilities at the University including the new £55 million library, Student Union, and accommodation.