Horsham students find conference 'valuable and rewarding'
Sarah Tillier said: “It was incredibly kind of Amy Green to welcome us to this valuable and rewarding conference.”
During the day the group learned from a range of experience guest speakers, including: Laura White, Senior Associate, Pinsent Masons covered the Building Safety Act 2022; Stephen Ridley, Head of Cyber, Aviva reviewed the Current Cyber Landscape; Electric Vehicles were explored by Andy Keane, UK Technical Head of Commercial Motor, AXA Insurance; Kidnap and Ransom Insurance was explained by Charlie Hanbury, CEO, Samphire Risk; Insuring Renewable Energy was looked in by Matthew Taylor, Power Generation risk Engineer, Zurich Resilience Solutions; and The Evolution of Claims Fraud was analysed by Mike Richards, Casualty Investigation Team Manager, Zurich Insurance.
Sarah Tillier added: “In addition to enjoying the presentations, the students honed their networking skills at the event, connecting with delegates from organisations such as law firm Pinsent Masons, The Plan Group, Zurich Insurance, and Pavillion Recruitment.
“They learned about the work these companies do, pathways into Insurance, the skills valued in the workplace, and opportunities for work experience.
“The students were excellent ambassadors for Collyer's, engaged brilliantly, and had a thoroughly enjoyable day.”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Thanks to Sarah, Akira, and Izzy for representing Collyer’s so brilliantly. We are also extremely grateful to Amy Green for kindly sponsoring Collyer’s places at this outstanding conference.
“Amy genuinely cares and is passionate about helping the next generation on their career journeys. She is a massive supporter of Collyer’s, which has included volunteering to be an expert business advisor and inspirational speaker at our annual Challenge of Management days at South Lodge over the last two years. She really is a superb role-model for our young people”.