Horsham students learn about the power of courtroom language

Collyer’s English and Law students recently took part in a lecture and workshop run by Dr. Lee Oakley from the University of Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The focus of the session was on the power of language, illustrated through a court room transcript.

The lecture was highly interactive with students working in groups identifying different styles of questioning such as ‘Tag, Polar, Intermediate, and Commands’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The content was far-reaching, and will help students develop essay-writing skills, construct UCAS applications, and adapt interview techniques.

Dr. Lee Oakley was a class act

Collyer’s Head of Law, Janene Weymouth, said: “The brilliant session will definitely support those law students who are looking to progress to careers within the legal profession.”