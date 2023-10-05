Horsham students learn about the power of courtroom language
The focus of the session was on the power of language, illustrated through a court room transcript.
The lecture was highly interactive with students working in groups identifying different styles of questioning such as ‘Tag, Polar, Intermediate, and Commands’.
The content was far-reaching, and will help students develop essay-writing skills, construct UCAS applications, and adapt interview techniques.
Collyer’s Head of Law, Janene Weymouth, said: “The brilliant session will definitely support those law students who are looking to progress to careers within the legal profession.”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Massive thanks to Janine, our English Department, and Dr Lee Oakley from the University of Portsmouth for making this valuable learning opportunity possible.”