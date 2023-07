Collyer’s Travel and Tourism students recently joined Horsham Park Lawn Bowls Club to learn to play the new fast paced game of Bowls Bash.

Students at the Horsham Park Lawn Bowls Club

Head of Travel and Tourism, Nikki Stone, said: “Under the excellent instruction of John, Kami, Graham, Alan and Phil, the students were able to quickly master the new version of the game, which soon became very competitive!”

The students were surprised at the fast pace of this new game, which only takes an hour.

Nikki Stone added; “This is our second year of visiting the Horsham Park Lawn Bowls Club. The event was a college enrichment activity, and a great fun was had by all!”

Collyer’s students have a go at “Bowls Bash”.