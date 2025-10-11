Horsham Symphony Orchestra launch into 2025-26 season

Horsham Symphony Orchestra are returning to the Capitol, Horsham for their first concert of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, October 19 at 3pm.

Spokeswoman Clare Thornton-Wood said: “The orchestra are collaborating with Singing Salon for a concert of well known opera excerpts and overtures, complete with costumes and narration. Singing Salon were formed 12 years ago by the renowned mezzo soprano Pippa Dames-Longworth and will feature a cast of 15 singers. The orchestra will be conducted by Steve Dummer and led by Rachel Ellis.

“The programme includes excerpts from Carmen, Fidelio, Eugene Onegin, Merry Widow, Rusalka, La Boheme and the Magic Flute.

“The orchestra also has a second concert on Saturday, November 15 at 3pm at St Mary’s Horsham, featuring Berlioz Carnaval Romain and Beethoven 5th Symphony.”