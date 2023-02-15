Horsham to mark one year of conflict in Ukraine on February 24

February 24 2023 will mark 365 days since the 2022 start of the devastating invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. To mark this disappointing anniversary, Horsham Churches Together have organised two events in Horsham town centre.

An open Prayer Gathering will take place at St Mary’s Church, the Causeway, Horsham, on February 24 from 10.30am, to be led by local clergy.

At 1pm on February 24 there will be a 30 minute public Silent Vigil for peace at the War Memorial in Horsham, led by Rev Canon Lisa Barnett of St Mary’s Church in Horsham and Councillor Kate Rowbottom, Chairman of Horsham District Council, who will be joined by other Church leaders and a representative of the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This simple vigil will reflect the desire of our community to stand with those amongst us who are displaced by war, especially those who are refugees from Ukraine.