Horsham young growers get a helping hand to start gardening project

Members of Shipley Primary School visited Old Barn Nurseries to receive plants, herbs and compost. They are planning a gardening project and hope to attract bees and other insects while learning about horticulture.

Clive Gravett, founder of Sussex charity the Budding Foundation, arranged the donation. He said: “It’s always a delight to see the next generation showing such an interest in nature and propagation. It was a pleasure to be able to help them kick-start their project and I look forward to hearing how it goes. “