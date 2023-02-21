Horsham's Pennthorpe School appoints new headmaster

The Governing Body of Pennthorpe is delighted to announce that Mr Chris Murray has been appointed as the new headmaster of Pennthorpe, effective from the summer term 2023.

Mr Chris Murray, New Pennthorpe Headmaster

Chris is currently senior deputy head at co-educational Prep School, Holmewood House. Chris’s experience in independent schools is extensive with previous roles of deputy head, head of maths and head of boarding in Somerhill Prep, Moulsford Prep, Dean Close St John’s School and Cheltenham College.

Chris has also experienced working for the Independent School examination Board, developing the ISEB Maths Curriculum and examination papers. Chris has even spent a stint as an ‘academy and community rugby coach’ for London Wasps RFC. With an innate understanding of both the importance and implementation of superb pastoral care, Chris is keen to continue to maintain and grow the pastoral led environment Pennthorpe has become renowned for.

As an advocate for, and creator of, progressive wellbeing programmes and concepts, Chris brings with him a plethora of experience that aligns with the school’s core value compass, known as the ‘Pennthorpe Purpose’ to its community. With a keen belief that kindness, collaboration, ambition and reflection underpins a happy and rewarding environment, Chris looks forward to building on these core values within the Pennthorpe community.

Chris said: “Pennthorpe is a fantastic school, where opportunities are endless. I want to build on the success and culture of Pennthorpe, extending its position as the leading Prep school in the locality. Pennthorpe excels in providing all of its children with a varied, enthusiastic and energetic curriculum, providing a plethora of excellent opportunities for growth and success”. He continues, “I want to build on the great work the team has established here, and to further champion mental health and wellbeing; continuing to extend this beyond our children, to the staff, families and wider community.”

As a keen rugby, football and cricket supporter, Chris will be found on the Pennthorpe fields, or our state-of-the-art MUGA, supporting Pennthorpe during the sporting fixtures on a regular basis. In his spare time, Chris is also studying for an MBA in Educational Leadership. Chris and his wife Charlotte (who is currently a Year 4 teacher at Holmewood House), will be joined by 11-year old Felix and eight-year old Jemima who will be starting Pennthorpe in September 2023.