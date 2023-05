Last night was the culmination of Horsham Writers Circle's annual short story competition, held annually in memory of former member EC Williams and judged by its members.

Deserving winners!

I think all of our members will agree that the quality of entries to this year's competition was particularly high, which made our winning entries so much more deserving.

Huge congratulations go to: Bryan Webster in first place for Shards Esther Pepper in second place for Another Potential Candidate and to our joint third place winners, Ben Missenden for Planet of the A.I.pes and Ted Gooda for Snap!

