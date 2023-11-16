Hospice celebrates business supporters at awards evening
The event, sponsored by Birchwood Group, saw key members of the local business community sharing their success. There were six categories, each with up to six nominees, and one triumphant winner, as follows:
· Loyal Supporter Award
Winner: The British Queen pub in Willingdon for their continued fundraising efforts over many years
Finalists: Hydro Hotel, Haulaway, Cornfield Accountants, Gardners Books and Ansvar
· New Supporter Award
Winner: ECF Car Care, who kindly donated the use of a lease car to us for two years for our Hospice At Home team
Finalists: Biffa Polegate, Beechwood Grove Care Home and Enterprise Rent A Car UK
· Event Supporter Award
Winner: Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd for their fantastic support and sponsorship of the hospice’s flagship event, Starlight Stroll
Finalists: Whiteline, AFH Payroll Solutions Ltd, The Park Lane Group, Eastbourne UnLtd and Eastbourne Audi
· Outstanding Charity Champion Award
Winner: Paula Kemp from Birchwood Group for her commitment to championing the St Wilfrid’s cause for so many years and helping to instigate thousands of pounds worth of fundraising for them
Finalists: Kim Hatcher-Davies (Morrisons), Valerie Pope (Marks & Spencer), Ella Weeks (Southern Co-Operative) and Natalie Lennol (The Lamb Inn)
· Most Creative Fundraising Idea
Winner: Gibbs & Dandy for their in-store golf challenge. For £1 a go, customers were invited to hit a golf ball along the middle aisle of their shop, to land in the hole at the other end. Anyone who was successful then got to spin the wheel of fortune to choose a prize
Finalists: Iain Attwood (Beechwood Grove Care Home) and Lightning Fibre
· Small Business Supporter Award
Winner: Chatfields for their support at the hospice’s Gala and Lunch At Saffrons events
Finalists: Gelato Famoso and Simply Patisserie
St Wilfrid’s Community Fundraiser, Simon Cosham, said: 'We are fortunate to have the support of many local businesses who help us continue offering care in the hospice and out in the community. This special awards evening is a small way to say thank you to them and acknowledge the important role they play. They deserve this recognition and I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and winners.’
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Find out more at stwhospice.org.