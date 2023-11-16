Hospice celebrates business supporters at awards evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, sponsored by Birchwood Group, saw key members of the local business community sharing their success. There were six categories, each with up to six nominees, and one triumphant winner, as follows:

· Loyal Supporter Award

Winner: The British Queen pub in Willingdon for their continued fundraising efforts over many years

Some of the finalists and winners at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Champion Awards

Finalists: Hydro Hotel, Haulaway, Cornfield Accountants, Gardners Books and Ansvar

· New Supporter Award

Winner: ECF Car Care, who kindly donated the use of a lease car to us for two years for our Hospice At Home team

Finalists: Biffa Polegate, Beechwood Grove Care Home and Enterprise Rent A Car UK

· Event Supporter Award

Winner: Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd for their fantastic support and sponsorship of the hospice’s flagship event, Starlight Stroll

Finalists: Whiteline, AFH Payroll Solutions Ltd, The Park Lane Group, Eastbourne UnLtd and Eastbourne Audi

· Outstanding Charity Champion Award

Winner: Paula Kemp from Birchwood Group for her commitment to championing the St Wilfrid’s cause for so many years and helping to instigate thousands of pounds worth of fundraising for them

Finalists: Kim Hatcher-Davies (Morrisons), Valerie Pope (Marks & Spencer), Ella Weeks (Southern Co-Operative) and Natalie Lennol (The Lamb Inn)

· Most Creative Fundraising Idea

Winner: Gibbs & Dandy for their in-store golf challenge. For £1 a go, customers were invited to hit a golf ball along the middle aisle of their shop, to land in the hole at the other end. Anyone who was successful then got to spin the wheel of fortune to choose a prize

Finalists: Iain Attwood (Beechwood Grove Care Home) and Lightning Fibre

· Small Business Supporter Award

Winner: Chatfields for their support at the hospice’s Gala and Lunch At Saffrons events

Finalists: Gelato Famoso and Simply Patisserie

St Wilfrid’s Community Fundraiser, Simon Cosham, said: 'We are fortunate to have the support of many local businesses who help us continue offering care in the hospice and out in the community. This special awards evening is a small way to say thank you to them and acknowledge the important role they play. They deserve this recognition and I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and winners.’