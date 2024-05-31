Hospice clinical volunteering opportunity for youngsters opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Wilfrid's Hospice is now taking applications for its coveted clinical volunteering programme for young people.

Only 14 youngsters aged between 16 and 24 are selected to become a Young Clinical Volunteer each year. They are based on the hospice Inpatient Unit and undertake a four-hour shift once a week for six months between September and March.

During this time, they volunteer closely with patients, nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors and other clinical professionals to gain hands-on experience in a busy environment.

Young Clinical Volunteers complete a workbook which follows the 15 standards of the Care Certificate, and are supported by a mentor and the wider clinical team.

The last cohort of Young Clinical Volunteers at their awards ceremony

Vicky Ford, Voluntary Services Manager at St Wilfrid’s, said: “This is an ideal opportunity for young people who are interested in a career in healthcare or are looking for unique and meaningful volunteering experience.

“They become a part of the Inpatient Unit team while they are with us, and there is also the opportunity to shadow ward rounds and clinical procedures. We always get positive feedback from our young people, plus it looks great on their CV.”

The application window is expected to be open until July, but if the hospice is overwhelmed with interest, it may close early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.stwhospice.org/ycv or contact the hospice Voluntary Services team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01323 434205.