Hospitality business owners get excited about 7.5 million Littlehampton Seafront Regeneration Plans

With being the real undiscovered gem on the south coast, Littlehampton has everything going for it, especially with the launch of the film Wicked Little Letters. Hospitality and Tourism has always been a strong part of the local economy for the town. The new buzz word and something to be proud of is the regeneration and rebirth of this seaside and fishing town.

On Tuesday 12 March Arun Yacht Club used the opportunity to host the third Hospitality & Tourism Networking Event to showcase their fabulous venue on the west bank. The event organiser Rich, owner of East Beach Guest House first created the events with the mind of bringing businesses together, to share stories and build relationships. Over 75 guests attended with over 49 different local businesses represented on the evening from Littlehampton, Bognor, Arundel & Chichester.

The event’s theme was ‘Growth’; very apt when small businesses are struggling with so many factors affecting them. It is grow and survive or sadly face the alternative. The evening started with an insight into new tourism trends for 2024 by Sam Smithson from Experience West Sussex. This was followed by an overview of the new Littlehampton Seafront Regeneration Plans from Arun District Council.

From left to right Amanda Hopkinson, Barbara Hogan Visit Arundel , Richard Groome East Beach Guest H

The guest speakers who brought their inspiring stories to the hospitality & tourism community; Pinks Parlour - an exciting insight into the world of the ice cream business and how they continually look for ways to grow. Ashling Park Estate - Sip, swirl and INDULGE, inspired by Gail's story of creating a new style of vineyard, stay, dining, tours, and tastings. Learning how she continues to grow her business. Finally, Beach Town Blooms - Award winning local business shares his passion for all things hospitality, inspired by how he continually grows and markets his business to find new customers.

Huge thank you to the evenings welcoming host Carla Judge from CJ Hotel Consultancy, Will at The Beach Littlehampton for the photography on the evening, Roy Shephard from Pitch & Strut creating the perfect cool vibes and the bright LA lights by Sam Holliday at Party Electric.

The next event will be on Tuesday 15th October and will be hosted by Littlehampton Golf Club. Registration will be open shortly via Eventbrite.

‘The tourism and hospitality community in Arun is growing into a wonderful network of connected and collaborative businesses - it was a real pleasure to see the passion and energy of business leaders all working together to attract visitors to this fantastic region of Sussex - Sam Smithson Experience West Sussex

Richard introducing the guest speakers

“A fantastic evening at the networking event. It provided some great insight,” Anna, South Downs Hideaway.

“The venue was lovely and so FULL of talent and positive energy with all the right connections being made,” Katie King, Economic Development & Regeneration Officer -Directorate of growth, Arun District Council.

“It was a great night, perfect audience to update on the rise of Sussex’s reputation as a global wine destination. The passion of the region shone through with the other speakers from various industries, spreading the message that it’s all about working together and getting Sussex on the map,” Gail Gardner Managing Director Ashling Park Estate.

“It was great to be able to tell my story to a room of like-minded, inspirational people. We are all wanting the same goal for our community, and I believe we can get there,” Owner Beach Town Blooms.

Pitch & Strut provided the cool vibes

“Getting to speak at such a large network of established and new local businesses was of great benefit to Pinks Parlour. Getting to share knowledge and create long standing partnerships is what running a small business is all about!” Georgia Alston, Business Development Manager Pinks Parlour,

“It was so exciting to feel the buzz and the passion from so many local Arun business owners in one room,” Richard Groome, East Beach Guest House

Rich marked the start of the 2024 season with a Hospitality & Tourism Networking Event, this time moving to a bigger venue, the Arun Yacht Club, to accommodate the growing number of attendees. It was a fantastic event and a coming together of businesses working in the tourism space, an inspirational evening listening to guest speakers, sharing their business stories and successes, and being instrumental in making new connections for business collaboration and the circular economy.

"I could see many people enjoying themselves and a lifting of spirits – just what we all need as we embark on the 2024 season! Thank you Rich for bringing us together.” Carla Judge. Founder CJ Hotel Consultancy.

Georgia sharing her successes for growth at Pinks Parlour