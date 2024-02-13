Hospitality professionals launch first-ever Brighton Natural Wine Fair this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launching on 6th April, 2024, the fair organisers, Lizzy Kaplan, Jake Northcote-Green and Amy Brooke, hope the event will introduce a new audience to the joys of low-intervention wines.

“We’re super-excited to be working with some amazing local winemakers to bring this fair to Brighton! With so many vineyards on our doorstep, this event is a celebration of incredible producers and fantastic wines,” said Lizzy Kaplan, hospitality consultant and former Managing Director of London’s Benk&Bo.

Brighton and Sussex play host to many wine events, but despite the growing appetite for natural wine, none have ever focused exclusively on this sector, which champions pesticide-free production and simpler methods. Lizzy, Jake and Amy felt it was the right time to redress that and so the Brighton Natural Wine Fair was born.

Raise a glass to South Coast natural wine producers

“This sort of event wouldn’t have been possible 10 years ago, so we look forward with anticipation to what is to come in the next 10 years. We hope this event will, in some part, support and nurture future vignerons and producers,” added Jake Northcote-Green, hospitality consultant and former General Manager of Plateau in Brighton.

Over 10 natural wine producers from Sussex, Kent and Hampshire will be participating, including Tillingham, Titch Hill, Quatro Mustachios, Sophie Evans, Westwell Wines, Saddle Goose, Oxney, Troupe, Traverse Wines, Les Caves de Pyrene, and Wines Under The Bonnet.

Visitors will able to taste a wide variety of natural wines directly from the different winemakers, as well as take part in guided tastings, masterclasses, craft workshops, and more.

Local food suppliers, including Neal’s Yard Dairy and Shrub, will be offering a range of meat, dairy and vegan platters.

“We hope this is just the beginning. Our aim is to bring many more events to Brighton to celebrate our brilliant independents. Watch this space!” said Amy Brooke, journalist and founder of Brighton On The Inside.