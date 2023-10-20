Housebuilder and 1st Westbourne Scout Group Get Busy Clearing Litter in Emsworth

Hampshire-based housebuilder Metis Homes recently teamed up with several members of the 1st Westbourne Scout Group for a group litter picking activity on a popular green space off Long Copse Lane, adjacent to the housebuilder’s Harbour Reach development in the coastal village of Emsworth.

The green space, which is well-used by the local community and the Scout Group, made the ideal spot for a litter pick to help keep it clean and enjoyable for the local community to use. Armed with litter pickers, rubbish bags and gloves the 20-strong group challenged themselves to clear as much litter as they could in an hour. Afterwards, the Scouts had an opportunity to visit the new development to learn about the construction of the site and careers in the industry. Metis Homes has also donated £500 towards the cost of a new bell tent for the growing group’s future expeditions.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director at Metis Homes, said: “Despite the adverse weather conditions on the day, it was great to work in the community together with the local Westbourne Scout Group to clear up the green space adjacent to our development. It’s important to keep our public green spaces free from litter for the local communities to continue to enjoy spending time in them.

“Meeting, working with, and supporting the communities in which we build, is extremely important to us. As we’ve been building here, we’ve seen the Scout Group regularly using the green space for their outdoor adventures so it’s great to have been able to take part in an activity that not only benefits them but also the wider community.

“There were lots of questions asked about how we construct our homes and careers in the industry, so I hope we have inspired our next generation of housebuilders in Hampshire!”

Simon Bartlett, Leader of the 1st Westbourne Scout Group, said: “Enjoying and taking part in practical outdoor activities is at the heart of Scouting, as is supporting the local community where we live. We regularly take part in litter picking activities around our local area to learn the importance of looking after our green spaces and being responsible for our litter and environment.

“Thank you to the Metis Homes team for equipping us with the tools and joining with us to make this green space a litter free zone. The group really enjoyed learning about the construction industry and how homes are built too. We’re also grateful for the donation towards our new bell tent, as our Scout Group continues to grow this will enable us to comfortably accommodate several more members of the group for our future camping and other adventures. We’d also like to thank Metis Homes for the goodie bags which the Scouts were excited to receive!”

Metis Homes’ Harbour Reach development is an intimate collection of two-, three- and four- bedroom homes on a small private development in the picturesque town of Emsworth. The scheme is located just a short walk from Emsworth Yacht Harbour, which is home to The Deck Cafe & Restaurant, as well as several walks that boast extensive coastal views.

There is now just one home available with the other eight homes now sold with families moved in. The award-winning sustainable scheme offers a real community feel, and boasts green credentials, with each of the homes benefitting from photovoltaic solar panels, EV charging points and energy-efficient boilers. The scheme also has mature and newly planted woodland trees and hedgerows to provide extensive natural wildlife habitats.

Metis Homes are offering its Move-in Package for buyers who reserve the final available home. The package includes stamp duty paid, £1,000 towards legal fees, and £250 contribution towards mortgage payments for 24 months, saving up to £17,000.