Housebuilder donates to Macmillan Cancer Support

Taylor Wimpey has made a series of donations to support three Macmillan Coffee Mornings that took place in September in the Southern Counties to give back to the communities local to its developments.

Macmillan Cancer Support works to ensure people living with cancer are able to live life as fully as they can from the moment of their diagnosis.

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re proud to support Macmillan Cancer Support this year by donating towards these community events and hope that the funds donated will make a difference to people living with cancer.

“Not only do these coffee mornings raise money for a hugely important cause, but they’re also an opportunity to catch up with others in the community, enjoy food and drink and even take part in fun activities.”

The Rotary’s Macmillan Coffee Morning was hosted at the Methodist Church Hall in Gillingham

Macmillan Coffee Mornings are hosted by thousands each year to raise money for people living with cancer. Anyone can host a Macmillan Coffee Morning and they can take place anywhere. Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties donated a total of £450 to the events to support the cause.

The Rotary’s Macmillan Coffee Morning was hosted by Muriel Shean at the Methodist Church Hall in Gillingham, around the corner from Taylor Wimpey’s Gillingham Lakes development.

Muriel started hosting Macmillan Coffee Mornings after her husband, Cliff, passed away in 2016 after a two year battle with cancer.

Muriel said: “Cliff was a Rotarian in Gillingham for many years, when I was invited to become an honorary member, I also wanted to organise a Macmillan Coffee Morning to help cancer sufferers like Cliff. This year we raised over £800, a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their donation!”

The Coffee Morning hosted by Trudy Hynes was held at Shape and Tone in Chichester

The Coffee Morning hosted by Trudy Hynes was held at Shape & Tone in Chichester, close to Taylor Wimpey’s Regis Park development. This year, with the help of Taylor Wimpey’s donation, Trudy was able to raise £375.

Trudy said: “At Shape & Tone, we hold these coffee mornings because we have all lost someone close to us with the dreaded Cancer. Our members are mostly seniors and therefore it’s certain that they have family members or friends that have suffered with the disease. Most of us too, have had the help and reassurance from Macmillan nurses whilst going through, either cancer ourselves or a family member. Without question they need all the help in donations as possible. Without them, life would be far worse.”

The Dutchy Macmillan Cake and Coffee Morning was held at The Dutchy Sandwich Shop in Wimborne, local to Taylor Wimpey’s Canford Vale development. The event hosted a day of activities including a raffle and baking awards, raising £211 in total.

Kelly Holland, who hosted the event at The Dutchy Sandwich Shop, said: “Here at the Dutchy we would like to thank everyone for the support of our coffee morning. We recently had a family member pass away with cancer and are grateful for all the locals and customers who supported us through this time. And a special thank you to Taylor Wimpey for giving us such a generous donation in aid of this cause.”