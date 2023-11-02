Housebuilder helps fund outdoor expansion at Yapton preschool

Children at Yapton Preschool will be able to extend their learning beyond the classroom and into the outdoors, thanks to a donation by housebuilder Dandara, who is building new homes nearby at its Paddock View development in Yapton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The housebuilder has donated £500 towards the construction of a protected outdoor shelter which will allow more space for children to learn and play outside, no matter what the weather. As one of the few preschools in the area, this is a terrific addition to the vibrant village of Yapton.

Zoey Rampton, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara Southern, says: “We are so pleased to have been able to continue our partnership with Yapton Preschool and primary school by contributing towards their new shelter. We hope that there will be lots of happy memories made by the children playing in the outdoor learning space for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moira Bentley, Manager at Yapton Preschool, adds: “Receiving this donation of £500 to build our outdoor shelter is a huge boost for both the staff and the children. This additional space will allow the children to enjoy their outdoor adventures in both rain and shine.”

This is not the first time Dandara has worked with Yapton Preschool. In March, Dandara invited a storyteller to the Preschool to celebrate the magic of books and reading for World Book Day. Additionally, Dandara has partnered with Yapton CofE Primary School which has seen pupils naming the streets at its Paddock View development, along with a donation of mud towards the school’s ‘mud kitchen’, and the provision of the school’s new ‘Book Nook’.

Dandara is currently selling its new homes at Paddock View in Yapton, just 0.2 miles away from Yapton Preschool, where a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes are available, with prices starting from £269,995 for a two-bedroom coach house with carport and one parking space.