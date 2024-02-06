Housebuilder helps give boost to Bognor Regis food bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dedicated to supporting the communities in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey’s donation will help to provide essential resources to those in need. Reliant on food donations, volunteers and finances, the food bank located in the heart of Bognor Regis aims to contribute to the local community's welfare by bringing much needed food and support to those in need.

John Faulkner, Treasurer of the food bank said: “We are very grateful for the support from Taylor Wimpey as the demand we are seeing, due in no small part to the cost of living crisis, has been escalating. We have recently served a record number of people from the Bognor Regis locality and any donations no matter how large or small are extremely welcome.”

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are delighted to be able to make a positive impact on the local community through our donation to Bognor Regis Food Bank. Our commitment extends beyond building homes and it’s extremely important for us to support our local communities. We believe it is crucial to support organisations such as this which play a pivotal role in ensuring that everyone can enjoy their lives without the burden of food insecurity,"

Bognor Regis Food Bank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred when in a crisis. The organisation is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

To find out more about Bognor Regis Food Bank and details on how to donate visit https://bognorregis.foodbank.org.uk/