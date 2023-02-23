Housebuilder helps stock up Peacehaven foodbank amidst winter demand

Last year, Whitehawk Foodbank delivered 3,139 emergency food parcels to local residents in and around Peacehaven, with number expected to remain high throughout 2023.

Whitehawk Foodbank

To give the foodbank a New Year boost and top up essential supplies, Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building its Chalkers Rise development nearby, has donated £250 to the foodbank.

Whitehawk Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network of foodbanks working towards the end of food poverty in the UK. It operates a system of referrals in order to deliver food parcels, which takes place every Thursday as part of our community café. The housebuilder’s donation will help to cover the costs of purchasing essential food items from the foodbank’s wish list, including sauce, tinned vegetables and white pasta.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Foodbanks continue to see unprecedented levels of usage, with over 320,000 people in the UK turning to local services for the first time. As the winter period continues, we wanted to help those directly affected in our local community and spread a little bit of cheer for 2023. Our donation will alleviate some pressure on Whitehawk Foodbank, helping to boost supply levels and prepare for the next few months of demand.”

Carley, a representative from the Whitehawk Foodbank, added: “The past few months have been incredibly challenging for those who already use our services, but we are also seeing new referrals every week. This donation will make a genuine difference to many residents under our umbrella of support, enabling us to fill the gaps in our supply levels. We would like to extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for its donation and encourage anyone who can give any spare food or warm items this winter to reach out to us to offer support.”