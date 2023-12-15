Housebuilder helps the people of Worthing remember their loved ones

Barratt David Wilson Homes supported its charity of the year, St Barnabas House’s Light Up a Life remembrance service on Monday 11th December, with a £3,000 donation.

The Sussex housebuilder donated to the cost of the service at Worthing Assembly Hall, which saw the local community come together to remember loved ones who have passed away and to celebrate their lives.

St Barnabas House provides expert hospice care for people with life-limiting conditions in Worthing and the surrounding areas. The organisation provides in-hospice care alongside supporting patients and families at home.

Barratt David Wilson has already raised £125,000 and counting for St Barnabas House, its charity of the year, from a range of fundraising events including a Charity Golf Day, an Evening Gala and the South Coast Walk which saw eight members of the team trek 100 kilometres.

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are proud to support St Barnabas House’s Light Up a Life memorial service, which is at the heart of the local community in Sussex.

“Having raised a record amount for the charity this year, the memorial service was a special way to bring together families, including our colleagues, who have been supported by the charity, all whilst remembering loved ones who are no longer here.”

Hannah Seltzer, Partnerships Engagement Manager from St Barnabas House commented: “Light Up a Life wouldn’t be possible without the support of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties. Our annual service is incredibly important to the local community, helping to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones and reflect on the joy they brought to so many.