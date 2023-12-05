Housebuilder helps Walberton Village Hall host the most wonderful time of the year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The housebuilder, which is delivering new homes at Avisford Grange, donated £1,000 to sponsor the hall’s Christmas fair on Sunday (3 December).
The donation funded Santa’s Grotto – where families could meet Santa, Mrs Claus, Buddy the Elf and Buddy’s friend – and gifts for all the children who attended. It also paid for all the interior and exterior decorations for the event, which will be available to use in years to come.
Village hall manager Penny Osborne-West said: “With Linden Homes’ donation, we managed to really go all out. We had a blow-up Santa and Christmas lights inside the grotto to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.
Inside the hall, we had stalls selling goods from small and local business owners, including gifts, toys, crafts and candles, while there were also food stalls selling waffles, hot chocolate and cakes. We also had a professional singer who performed Christmas carols and songs throughout the day.
“We reached out to Linden Homes as the new homes are next to the village hall and we’d like to thank them for their continued support.”
Linden Homes previously donated £2,000 to the hall to help provide an improved WiFi service hall through the installation of a new UniFi mesh system, making internet access available both inside and outside the building.
Ginny James, sales and marketing director at Linden Homes, said: “Christmas is all about bringing everyone together, so when Walberton Village Hall reached out to us, we were only too happy to help support its Christmas fair.
“This was a great opportunity for residents in Walberton to do some Christmas shopping, enjoy some Christmas treats and get in the festive spirit with their friends and neighbours.”