Housebuilder invites Angmering residents to playground opening at Ecclesden Park

David Wilson Homes invites all Angmering residents, families, and friends to join them for the unveiling of its brand-new playground located in the heart of Ecclesden Park, set to take place between 11am and 1pm on Saturday 26th August 2023.

This event promises to be a fun-filled day for families and children of all ages, featuring an array of exciting activities and attractions.

The playground provides the area with a variety of play structures, including swings, slides, climbing frames and interactive play zones, ensuring there's something for every child to enjoy. The event will include an array of activities for children, including a face painting artist and an ice-cream caravan offering an assortment of frozen treats to beat the summer heat.

James Pugh, Development Director at David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “Our vision for Ecclesden Park has always been about more than bricks and mortar, so we are thrilled to invite the entire community to join us in celebrating the opening of the playground at Ecclesden Park. We invite you to be among the first to explore our brand-new playground, which we hope will be cherished by generations to come.”