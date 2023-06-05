Housebuilder launches competition - calling all seven to 14 year-old play experts

Housebuilder Redrow is looking for young residents across the country to help them craft fun, welcoming play spaces on their developments - launching a competition to appoint a ‘Junior Head of Play’.

Calling all young play experts

From rock-climbing walls, tree ziplines, sand pits to stepping-stones, imagination can come to life for children when designing their dream play area. The competition is open to children between the ages of 7-14 years old, who live on any Redrow development or have a close connection with a Redrow homeowner.

They must have a passion for play and want to encourage fun amongst their friends, neighbours and the community. To enter, they should draw, sketch or design their dream play area.The newly appointed child Play expert will work with the housebuilder to advise on their favourite play areas and equipment, delivering guidance directly from those who use open spaces. This will also help inform Redrow’s approach to community, belonging and placemaking for years to come.

The chosen ‘Head of Play’ will be decided by a panel of experts including Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow, Tom Roberts, Head of Communications at Redrow and an external party.Once selected, the ‘Junior Head of Play’ will take part in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting development and showcasing their dream play area. Longer-term, Redrow will take elements and inspiration for future play designs.

For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the ‘Junior Head of Play’ and their family with a ‘three-figure salary’ prize of £500 Argos vouchers – which can be used towards play equipment, to help encourage a Better Way of Living.

Kevin Parker, Group Masterplanning Director at Redrow, who will be working with the Junior Head of Playmaking said: “At Redrow, we are excited to launch a nationwide competition looking for children to provide inspiration for our play areas. We want to hear directly from the people who use these outside spaces, so we can constantly improve and build welcoming play spaces for years to come.”