Housebuilder opens doors to new homes development taking shape on former tax office site in Worthing

Bellway unveiled a sales office and show home at Elizabeth Square, off Barrington Road, on Saturday 27 January when the first properties were released onto the market.

The housebuilder is delivering 287 new homes on the 14.8-acre site, which was once occupied by HMRC. The development will consist of 265 new homes for private sale and 22 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Elizabeth Square will feature a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses around a central area of public open space.

Street scene CGI of Bellway’s Elizabeth Square development in Worthing.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in Elizabeth Square as many local people know the site as the former home of the tax office.

“We had a very busy launch event with lots of visitors taking the opportunity to see how this brownfield land is being transformed into a new neighbourhood. Prospective purchasers were also able to explore the four-bedroom Philosophershow home. With the development being just a 20-minute walk from the beach, our interior designers have created an eye-catching seaside theme complete with a mini beach hut in the garden.

“Interest is coming from a wide variety of buyers. The seaside location is proving particularly attractive not only to retirees but families, while the apartments and two-bedroom houses will cater for the first-time buyer market. The fact it’s just a five-minute walk to Durrington-on-Sea railway station also means it’s an ideal location for people commuting to Brighton.”

The public open space at Elizabeth Square will extend to almost three-quarters of an acre and will feature a playground with equipment for children, mixed shrubs, wildflower planting and a central green. Each home will have an allocated parking space, apartments will come with a balcony or terrace, and many properties will also be fitted with a charging point for electric vehicles.

As part of the planning agreement, Bellway is investing £180,000 in local services with £80,000 going to healthcare, £50,000 to public open space and £50,000 for bus stop improvements.

Land has also been set aside for a care home, which is set to be the subject of a separate detailed planning application by another developer.

Work started at the site in November 2022and is due to be completed by the summer of 2027. The first residents are expected to move into their completed homes in June.

A selection of homes are currently available, with prices starting from £350,000.