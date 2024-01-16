Housebuilder pledges biggest ever commitment to Chichester communities worth £10,000

Cala Homes has launched a major initiative worth £10,000 and is set to expand support for the local Chichester community.

The Community Pledge is a UK-wide intiative across Cala Group and involves bespoke programmes of activity created for each Cala development.

Each Pledge has been developed by Cala’s teams on the ground and informed by the local community. While developments already contribute to communities through Section 106 contributions, these Pledges will go above and beyond any planning obligations, giving additional value.

A host of tailored measures have been incorporated into the Pledge at Cala’s Rosebrook development in Hambrook, Chichester, addressing specific community needs, including bursaries, donations, learning programmes, support initiatives and much more.

Cala Homes' latest development Rosebrook in Hambrook

The first piece of activity for Cala’s community pledge in Chichester has already launched with two Showhomes of Support being revealed at Rosebrook in November.

For these showhomes, Cala has partnered with independent, local retailers to source items to furnish as a way of supporting local businesses in the area including candles from Beau and honey from Green Valleys.

This Pledge also includes Cala’s new schools’ initiative, Land to Life, an education programme informing kids on the process of how communities are created, and Stay Safe, Stay Away, a Health and Safety talk to raise awareness amongst young people of the dangers of playing on building sites.

Other activity in the Pledge includes defibrillator donations, contributing to the health & wellbeing of the community, and bursaries to help support the local area where there are funding deficits.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, said: “Communities have always been at the heart of what we do, and the Community Pledge is all about committing to the areas in which we build in a more meaningful way.

“This gives communities in Chichester, and our partners such as local authorities, subcontractors and landowners, faith that we will not only deliver high quality homes, but that we’ll bring added value and leave a lasting, positive legacy.

“We’re proud to have launched our two Showhomes of Support at Rosebrook in Hambrook and we look forward to moving forward with more exciting plans for the upcoming new year.”

The Community Pledge is an evolution of the many successful community programmes Cala has introduced over the years, including its Community Bursary which has provided over £400,000 worth of funding to more than 400 organisations and projects within communities across Scotland and England since 2016.

The Community Pledge will go one step further by bringing measurable, meaningful benefit to neighbourhoods through investing in and enhancing the very essence of what brings a community together.