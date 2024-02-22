Housebuilder raises record breaking donation for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Barnabas House, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ charity of the year, has provided invaluable end of life care for patients and their families in the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas for over 50 years.

Fundraising events, including a charity golf day, an evening gala and a sponsored South Coast Walk, contributed towards the amount raised by the local housebuilder – its largest charitable donation to date.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has now announced it will work with men’s suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club, as its charity of the year for 2024.

The organisation provides free support across the UK to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and to help men through the power of conversation with its campaign, #ITSOKAYTOTALK.

Hannah Seltzer, Partnerships Engagement Manager at St Barnabas, said: “We are blown away by the support from Barratt David Wilson Homes. This is a record-breaking donation for St Barnabas House, and it is fantastic that it has been raised in just one year. We are so pleased to have worked together in this charity partnership and the team should be proud of their fundraising efforts and of the significant impact it will have on all the families we support.”

Julian Hodder, Managing Director of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Last year was particularly challenging for charities relying on donations and I am incredibly of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties team for all their fundraising efforts, as well as those who supported our challenges and events. St Barnabas House is a fantastic charity that supports local families across the region and we hope this donation will support its invaluable work.

“We are now looking forward to working with Andy’s Man Club, to fundraise in support of men’s mental health. Over 560 people in the construction industry lost their lives to suicide last year and with additional funding, more centres can be opened to provide a lifeline for those in need. We look forward to announcing our programme of fundraising events in the coming months.”

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is building a range of new homes across the South Coast and South East Counties, including Finchwood Park, Ecclesden Park, Ryebank Gate and Ersham Park.