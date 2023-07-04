Housebuilder rehomes show home furniture to Eastbourne charity

Furniture Now!

In light of recent research stating that 4.8 million people in the UK are living without essential items in their homes including cookers, fridges and even flooring, Barratt David Wilson Homes is helping to tackle furniture poverty in Eastbourne by partnering with local charity Furniture Now!. The housebuilder has donated brand-new furniture from its show home at its local development Meadowburne Place in Lower Willingdon to the East Sussex charity.

Established in 1995, Furniture Now! supplies high-quality, affordable new and reused household furniture and appliances for everyone to access across their local communities. The charity replenishes its inventory via a core network of suppliers as well as offering a free household collection service across Sussex five days a week to pick up any donations. The furniture can then be purchased by local residents at an affordable price.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ donation comprises a wide array of premium furniture pieces, including sofas, dining sets and decorative items, all handpicked by the housebuilders’ design team. These furnishings, originally selected to create an inviting and comfortable living environment, will now find new homes with individuals and families supported by the charity.

"As a sustainable housebuilder, we strive to reuse and recycle where possible, so are really pleased to see our show home furniture go on to live a second life and make a difference to the recipients, many of whom are facing challenging circumstances in the current cost-of-living crisis,” said Kimberley Benson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties.

"We believe that everyone deserves a comfortable and welcoming home, so by donating our show home furniture, we hope to help bring comfort and joy to those in need in the local area.”

Mike Smith, Store Manager at Furniture Now!, added: “Donations from our local community help fight local inequalities by giving people in our area access to essential pieces of furniture as well as tackling the larger problem of climate change. Last year, we saved 270,565 kg of CO2 emissions from championing the circular economy, a great feat for our local community.

“The furniture donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties will not only provide essential items for those in less fortunate situations but for each piece that gets rehomed, we also hope will help serve as a catalyst for positive change. By supporting access to affordable everyday items, these donations will help create a sense of stability and hope for a brighter future.”

Currently available at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Meadowburne Place development is a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £329,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.