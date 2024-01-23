Housebuilder secures housing site in Barns Green for 32 new energy efficient homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located off Chapel Road, the site – to be known as Sumners Fields – is situated in Barns Green’s largely rural community, surrounded by expanses of countryside. Designed by Worthing-based ECE Architecture, the 32 homes will include one-, two-, three- and four- bedroom apartments and houses. 12 of these properties are allocated for affordable housing, providing an above policy 37.5% allocation.

Hunter Developments Holdings Ltd and the Smith Family worked in close cooperation with Sigma Homes in developing the design proposal for the site.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We are delighted to have secured another prime site in such a highly sought-after village, which is less than 5 miles from Horsham. With so many development proposals in the district currently held up by planning and pre-construction delays caused by Natural England’s current advice on water neutrality, this will be one of the first schemes to be delivered within Horsham District which achieves a water neutrality solution. The plans sensitively respond to the site characteristics and will result in a high quality, sustainable addition to Barns Green.

Sigma Homes Secures Site in West Sussex

“This mix of open market and affordable homes – suitable for first time buyers, families, and downsizers – are much-needed to meet local housing demand. As with all our developments, this scheme will be constructed utilising timber-frame technology and a range of other ‘green’ features including grey water recycling, to enable residents to significantly reduce their water usage, carbon footprint and energy bills.

“2023 was a major milestone for Sigma Homes, as it marked our tenth year in business. With three other highly sustainable developments currently under construction across West Sussex, and with several more in the planning stage, we understand what our customers are looking for and the enviable lifestyle this county offers. The design, layout and build quality of our homes has been attracting discerning buyers for a decade now. We are immensely proud of the reputation for quality homes in prime locations that Sigma Homes have become synonymous with.”

The village of Barns Green is a highly sought after location and benefits from a range of local amenities, including a village shop, post office, primary school, sports club, and village hall. Regular public transport is available to nearby villages and towns, including Horsham. The site is a five-minute drive (2.2 miles) from Christs Hospital train station, which has services running to London Victoria in under 70 minutes. There is also a frequent 32-minute train service to Gatwick Airport. If future residents wish to have a day out or travel to the coast, there are also services running to the historic market town of Arundel (20 minutes) and the popular seaside resort of Bognor Regis (41 minutes).

The character of Barns Green is predominantly of a traditional style and material palette. Existing nearby properties include a combination of red brick and white painted window frames, timber-cladded rural homes, and more contemporary post-war dwellings. Due to the range of styles present within the village, Sigma Homes’ new development will follow a conventional yet modern style.

New landscaping, public open space, and ecological enhancements will be provided with most of the existing trees and hedgerows will be retained and enhanced. There will be sufficient parking available for each new home, as well as cycle storage. Electric Vehicle charging points will be provided to all houses with a garage and driveway, with further charging points allocated to the apartments.