Housebuilder to fund firework display at this year’s Ashington Festival

The Ashington Festival is set to go out with a bang once again this year, thanks to a £1,500 donation from a local housebuilder.

Bellway, which is building in the neighbouring village of Thakeham, has donated the sum towards the festival’s firework display which will round off the event.

The festival, which takes place on Saturday 19 August, will begin with a carnival parade through the village to Ashington Recreation Ground, where a variety of attractions will be put on for residents to enjoy throughout the day.

The entertainment will include a dog show, funfair rides, arena and stage acts culminating in the fireworks spectacular which will bring the event to a close.

Matt Hoad Land Director for Bellway South London & Margaret Alford Chairperson of Ashington Festival

Margaret Alford, Chairperson of the Ashington Festival Committee, said: “We are very grateful to Bellway for sponsoring our fantastic firework display this year. The festival is a great day which brings all the village and surrounding areas together. We have things for all age groups and the fireworks at the end of the day is always the grand finale.”

Bellway is building 75 homes at its Abingworth Fields development, off Abingworth Crescent in Thakeham, including a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Building and supporting communities is central to what we do here at Bellway and the Ashington Festival brings so much to the residents of the area.

“We wanted to show our support for the committee who put on this fantastic festival and we are delighted to be sponsoring the firework display, which is one of the real highlights of the event.”