Housebuilder to host egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt at West Sussex developments

The local community is invited to take part in the free Easter themed scavenger hunt across the development’s show homes and green spaces to be in with the chance of winning an Easter prize.

Participants should meet at the sales and marketing suites at Water Lane, Angmering for Ecclesden Park and Drove Lane, Yapton for Ryebank Gate to collect a free map to take part in the hunt.

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “We are looking forward to celebrating Easter with the local community in a fun and interactive way, by getting all the family involved in this outdoor scavenger hunt. Come along to our Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate developments to get involved.”

Easter Egg Hunt at Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gale

To register your interest and take part at Ecclesden Park please call the sales office on 01903 947909 or email [email protected] or for Ryebank Gate please call 01243 213792 or email [email protected].