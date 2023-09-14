Housebuilders help fund Chichester hospice’s vital care services
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, near Chichester, offers palliative care for anyone living with a life limiting or terminal illness in the community and has around 900 referrals to its services every year.
The independent charity has now received a donation from housebuilders, Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and Gemma Carden, Community and Corporate Fundraising Manager, said she is extremely grateful for the support.
She said: “Here at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, we are committed to making a difference to our patients and their families, and all our services are provided free of charge. We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their generous donation. It will help us offer our expert care and support to the people who need it in our community.”
The donation was given as part of the leading developers’ Community Fund, which provides support to worthy causes in the region.
Tammy Bishop, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sales Director, Southampton Division, said: “After we heard about the services St Wilfrid’s Hospice is providing for the local community, we had to help, and it has been a real pleasure to hand over this cheque today.”
St Wilfrid’s Hospice has been delivering high-quality specialist palliative and end-of-life care across Hampshire and West Sussex for over 30 years, in collaboration with the NHS and other services. It is committed to making a difference to its patients, their loved ones and all its supporters.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund is a dedicated financial resource that helps to support local causes which improve the quality of life for those living in the region.
The developers will soon be bringing new homes to its Sylvan Meadows development in Walberton, near Arundel, offering a collection of energy efficient 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes close to Ofsted “Good” rated schools and near to several walking and cycle trails.
For more information, visit Sylvan Meadows.