Housebuilder's £10,000 Community Fund open for applicants

Miller Homes has launched its annual Community Fund initiative, which enables local charities, businesses and sports clubs to apply directly to the housing developer for up to £2,000 per organisation as part of the overall pot for 2024.

Each of the housebuilder’s 10 trading regions will have access to £10,000 as part of the Community Fund, including the developer’s Basingstoke-based Southern region.

Applicants can request a specific donation amount from Miller Homes, ranging from £250 to £2,000, and must provide their proposals for how the money will be spent as part of their application.

The housebuilder supported several groups as part of its Community Fund programme in 2023, including animal welfare charities, homelessness support groups, foodbanks, schools, football and cricket clubs.

Entries for the first funding round of 2024 can be submitted until Wednesday, April 24, when applications will close for Miller Homes to review the submissions ahead of making their choices of which groups will benefit.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we appreciate how important giving back to the communities where we’re delivering new homes really is, and our Community Fund enables us to achieve this.

“Twice annually, we open our doors to local charities, sports clubs, small businesses and those who best represent their communities to apply for a donation from Miller Homes to help them achieve their next goals.

“We are really proud to be able to fund local community projects and we always marvel at the stories we hear in response when we see how our money has been used to create positive momentum for those involved.

“So, with applications open again for the first round of funding in 2024, I hope we will receive some inspiring entries once again, to allow Miller Homes to contribute towards our communities as part of our long-term aim to create a better place for people to prosper.”

Miller Homes Southern is currently building across Sussex, at developments in locations including Eastergate and Chichester.

Miller Homes improves communities by working with groups who focus on education, promoting wellbeing, the environment and those who encourage participation in sport.