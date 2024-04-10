Housebuilder's £8,000 community fund closes soon for local East Sussex projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£8,000 for local causes

The aim of Redrow South East’s community fund is to help local groups at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to benefit their community and improve their local areas.

The housebuilder, which is currently building in Kent and East Sussex, wants to support those who need support with an array of projects, from new books for school children, to new kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.

ARFC Rugby Club Kit Donation

Ben Fewsdale, Managing Director at Redrow South East, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our community fund approaches, we urge groups, organisations, or individuals within East Sussex and Kent looking to make a difference in their local area to get their entries in as soon as possible.

“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. We understand the role that community groups and organisations play in enhancing the local area, and our community fund enables us to help them with their exciting plans.”

The community fund will close at midnight on 15th April 2024, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £8,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/south-east-community-fund.