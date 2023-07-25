Housebuilder's regeneration schemes bring more than £700,000 in investment for Chichester

The transformation of two brownfield sites in Chichester into new residential neighbourhoods has generated more than £700,000 investment in the city.

Bellway, which has completed one development on a former industrial site and is now working on a second, has also committed to providing 48 affordable homes as part of the two regeneration projects, with 37 of these now complete and a further five due to be completed this summer.

The developments are Cathedral Park, a 108-home scheme completed on the former Bartholomews site off Bognor Road, and Indigo Park, an 88-home project currently under way on the former Portfield Quarry and UMA House site off Shopwhyke Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Cathedral Park and Indigo Park are regenerating these areas and turning sites that were no longer needed for their former purpose into thriving new neighbourhoods.

Bellway’s Indigo Park development in Chichester, which is transforming the former Portfield Quarry

“And in doing so, these developments are providing affordable housing for people who would struggle to get onto the property ladder at full price, as well as investing in the city’s infrastructure, supporting jobs and bringing in new residents who will boost the local economy.”

The money invested by Bellway as part of its planning agreements for the developments will include payments to improve roads in the area. Almost £150,000 was generated by Cathedral Park for highways improvements, and more than £230,000 has been allocated for work on the A27 as part of the Indigo Park scheme.

The homebuilder paid £10,000 towards recreation disturbance mitigation as part of Cathedral Park and made provision for public open spaces at both schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And £51,000 has been earmarked for Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area to support wildlife there, as part of its agreement for Indigo Park.

Further contributions made as part of Cathedral Park include more than £130,000 for education, £75,000 for community facilities and £33,000 for affordable housing, as well as payments for libraries, play and open space and public art.

Cathedral Park, which provided 37 affordable homes, welcomed its first residents in the autumn of 2021. By the middle of last year, all the private homes had been sold and all the affordable homes were occupied.

Construction work on Indigo Park, which includes 11 affordable homes, started in April last year and is due to finish in April 2024. The first residents at the scheme have recently moved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s currently a choice of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses available at Indigo Park, with prices starting from £223,000.