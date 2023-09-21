Housebuilder's tribute to local area unveiled at launch of new Barnham homes

Sports and leisure activities in the community have been honoured by a housebuilder at a show home which has been unveiled in Eastergate.

Miller Homes has opened the doors to its Barnham show home at a development, known as The Paddock, off Fontwell Avenue in the village.

The four-bedroom property, which was opened for the first time to the public on Saturday 9th September, features tributes to Eastergate Cricket Club and Chichester Watersports as part of the interior design scheme of two bedrooms within the home.

Inspired by the cricket club who play their matches just down the road from the development, one of the bedrooms incorporates a cricket stumps and bails headboard to the bed, cricket-themed artwork and instant photo gallery on the walls, and a cricket helmet, books and water bottle.

Chichester watersports tribute at Eastergate show home

Another of the Farnham’s bedrooms includes a watersports feature wall with backlit artwork, water-themed photography and art on the walls and a wetsuit hanging in an open wardrobe.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “Miller Homes is proud of its commitment to the local areas where we are building new housing, not just to enhance the community with our homes but to be invested in local life and engage with an area’s history, past and present.

“We were aware of the strong ties to Chichester’s watersports activities, as well as Eastergate’s very own cricket club in the village, when we began building at The Paddock. Once we had identified the Farnham housetype as our show home plot, we set our interior designers – Artspace Interior Design – the brief to bring the local area to life within the bedrooms of the property and we’re so pleased with the final result.

“The feedback from visitors who attended our show home launch on the weekend of 9th and 10th September was wholly positive towards the Farnham and the interior design concept which had been created in homage to the community, which is incredibly important to us and suggests we’ve complemented our surroundings, which is exactly what we’d aimed to achieve.

“Our show home at The Paddock is now open five days a week, for anyone who wishes to see the property for themselves and the design we have created in reality. Construction work continues at the development and we’re also looking forward to welcoming our first residents to Eastergate in the coming months.”

Miller Homes is building 67 new homes at The Paddock, 20 of which are being provided as affordable housing, including five homes which are being marketed via the First Homes scheme.

The First Homes scheme is a government-backed project specifically aimed at first-time buyers to purchase a new build home for below its market value, with an application and eligibility criteria set out on the government’s website, www.gov.uk/first-homes-scheme.

The development comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices currently starting from £299,995.