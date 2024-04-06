Hove fire: photos show emergency services at scene as roads closed off

A fire broke out in Hove last night (Friday, April 5), East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 09:21 BST

The fire service announced on X at 9.25pm: “We are currently attending a fire in domestic property on Wordsworth Street, Hove. Some roads are closed off or are impassable so please avoid the area local residents should keep windows and doors shut.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5

A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

