The fire service announced on X at 9.25pm: “We are currently attending a fire in domestic property on Wordsworth Street, Hove. Some roads are closed off or are impassable so please avoid the area local residents should keep windows and doors shut.”
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
1. Wordsworth Street
A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Wordsworth Street
A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Wordsworth Street
A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Wordsworth Street
A fire broke out in Wordsworth Street, Hove, on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.