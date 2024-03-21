Hove infants get down to gardening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex-based charity The Budding Foundation worked with Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade to arrange the gift for West Hove Infants.

Charity founder, Clive Gravett, said: “The Tates garden centre had everything we needed, including a rake and watering can, to allow the children to create their garden.

The youngsters will soon be growing potatoes, runner beans and sunflowers, and we are delighted to have been able to set them on this road.”

The charity was founded in 2013 and works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people across Sussex, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

The Portland Road school has two outside spaces which are perfect for the project.