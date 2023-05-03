Hove teenage volunteer chosen as Coronation Champion

A teenage volunteer from Hove is one of only 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions.

Coronation Champion Isabella Smith

Isabella Smith, 18, has been chosen from almost 5000 nominations as one of the nation’s Coronation Champions as part of an official Coronation project organised by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Ms Smith was nominated for the award by NCS (National Citizen Service) for co-leading a team of young volunteers creating the Brighton Period Project which increases awareness about period poverty and provides period products to women in Brighton and Hove. Isabella and her team created highly successful social media channels to inform people about period poverty and also secured donations of period products from local businesses.

The Brighton Period Project’s Tik Tok and Instagram channels have generated over 2 million views, 330,000 likes and 6,500 followers since 2021. These platforms have been used to not only spread important information about period poverty and help de-stigmatise ideas around periods but also promote the collection and re-distribution of period products to those in need.

Through partnerships with charities and businesses, a GoFundMe page, fundraising events and drop-off points within the local area, the project has raised over £4,500 and re-distributed 30,000 period products to women in Brighton and Hove.

As a Coronation Champion Isabella will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties. Isabella has also received an invitation to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Isabella, who has previously volunteered as part of a social action project for NCS, said: “I love volunteering through the Brighton Period Project as I am making a direct and important change to my local community. I find it rewarding when speaking openly about periods as many women of older generations feel like this is something they could not do. It feels empowering to advocate for previous generations of women as well as future generations.

“Creating this charity has brought together like-minded individuals with a common goal of combatting period poverty; where we collect and redistribute period products to local homeless services, attend city-wide events run by local councils and campaign for more accessible and sustainable period products for all through our social media.”

Cristian Winder, NCS Trust, said: “Isabella and her teammates should be incredibly proud of their achievements. Their vision, creativity and perseverance has led to groundbreaking social media content together with an impressive amount of period product donations and funds raised. It is fantastic to see their efforts receive special recognition which will hopefully further shine a light on such a vital cause.”

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended. “