Hove woman to march 190,000 steps in March for people with migraine

Lucy Cassar, who lives in Hove, East Sussex, is taking on March for Migraine this month and walking an epic 190,000 steps to raise money for The Migraine Trust, the UK’s leading migraine charity.

Lucy lives with chronic migraine

Lucy’s march will take her over 95 miles across East Sussex, with 190,000 steps representing the number of migraine attacks that take place in the UK every day. A migraine attack can be very debilitating, and symptoms include severe head pain, nausea and vomiting, sensitivity to light, and visual disturbances.

Lucy has lived with migraine since she was a child and was diagnosed with chronic migraine five years ago. Chronic migraine involves head pain on at least 15 days each month with migraine symptoms on at least eight of those days.

Explaining why she has decided to take part in March for Migraine and raise money for The Migraine Trust, Lucy said: “I remember my first migraine attack as if it was yesterday. I was at a family member’s home and suddenly I couldn’t see properly due to suffering with an aura, and had a strange sensation in both my hands. The pain was so severe that I nearly passed out and was very unwell. I must have been around eight or nine years old. I then went a few years without an attack, but when I was around 13 they started to become more frequent.

“As a teen I was dismissed by my GP for many years as they put my recurring headaches down to hormones, but when I got to about 21 years old I couldn’t take being shut down anymore. I was persistent with my GP who finally tried me on several different tablets.

“I was finally diagnosed with chronic migraine around five to six years ago. After retrying all the medications as well as Botox treatment, I’m now on a new CGRP medication called Aimovig. I can honestly say that this treatment has changed my life! Whilst I’m not migraine free, the frequency of attacks has reduced dramatically and I am now able to live my life without having to hesitate on making plans or worry about if I’ll feel ok.

“Throughout this journey The Migraine Trust have been a huge support and have answered many questions for me in times of need. I will forever be grateful to them and this is one of the reasons I’m taking part in March for Migraine!”

Thanking Lucy for her generous support, Rob Music, Chief Executive of The Migraine Trust, said: “We are in awe and so grateful to Lucy for taking on the March for Migraine challenge to help people affected by migraine. Walking 190,000 steps in a month is no mean feat, particularly for someone living with migraine. She is a true inspiration and her efforts will not only raise crucial awareness but also help support the 10 million people in the UK living with this complex and often overlooked brain disease.

“We wish Lucy all the very best as she embarks on the challenge and thank her for stepping out this March to help people with migraine.”

If you would like to help people affected by migraine you can support Lucy’s fundraising for The Migraine Trust at justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-cassar